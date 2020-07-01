Appointment Of Shelton Haynes As Acting RIOC President And Approval Of Annual Report Among Items On July 2 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Of Directors Meeting Video Conference - You're Invited To Watch And Ask Questions During Public Comment Session Prior To Meeting
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet 5:30 PM Thursday, July 2 via video conference. You can watch the Board meeting and ,ask questions or share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.
Among the items on the Agenda are:
- Appointment of Shelton Haynes as Acting President/CEO and
- Approval of the Annual Report
Mr Haynes is scheduled to deliver a President's report as well. Will he address any of the issues relating to the June 19 dismissal of former President Susan Rosenthal based upon allegations made by an employee that Ms Rosenthal made inappropriate racial and sexual remarks and that RIOC senior leadership did nothing to stop the behavior? According to the employee's complaint which was found to be substantiated by a 7 day NY State Governor's Office investigation:
... My experience of working at RIOC for the last several years have been toxic as we've experienced offensive racial comments and jokes of a sexual nature by Ms. Susan Rosenthal, RIOC's Chief Executive Officer/President. I've witnessed the lack of regard for employees as senior leadership continues to make excuses and play a blind eye on these troublesome issues....Here's the July 2 RIOC Board of Directors meeting agenda.
AGENDA
JULY 2, 2020 MEETING OF
THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
VIDEOCONFERENCE[1]
5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call
III. Approval of Minutes
June 4, 2020 Board Meeting (Board Action Required)
IV. Old Business
New Business
Presentation of Audited Financial Statements for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Approval of Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Board Action Required)
Approval of Report on Procurement Contracts for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Board Action Required)
Approval of Report on Investments for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Board Action Required)
Approval of Property Report for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Board Action Required)
Ratification of Contract with Thomson Reuters for Westlaw Subscription (Board Action Required)
Appointment of Shelton J. Haynes to the Position of Acting President/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation
Acting President’s Report
Committee Reports
Audit Committee
Governance Committee
Operations Advisory Committee
Real Estate Development Advisory Committee
Public Safety Report
VI. Adjournment[1]Due to public health concerns and as authorized by Executive Order of the Governor, this meeting will be conducted via videoconference. The RIOC Board Meeting will commence following a public comment period. The comments must be submitted to RIOC in writing. The public comment period is not part of the meeting.
