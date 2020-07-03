Sponsored Post - Only 3 Days Remaining For Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Lottery July 6 Deadline - Submit Your Application Before It's Too Late, Tell Your Roosevelt Island Friends Too
The July 6 deadline to apply for the 313 available units in the soon to open Roosevelt Island Hudson Related Riverwalk Park (460 Main Street) Affordable Housing Building lottery is only 3 days away.
Image Of Riverwalk Park
If you're interested and meet the eligibilty criteria, apply now at Housing Connect.
As previously reported:
... Riverwalk Park will be 100% affordable for individuals and families that earn between 40-165% of the Area Median Income. Fifty percent of the units are reserved for current residents of Manhattan Community Board 8....Roosevelt Island residents are part of the 50% Community Board 8 preference.
... Riverwalk Park will have 313 affordable units including apartments ranging in size and price of:
- Studios $506 - $1,961
- 1 Bedroom,$648 - $2,468
- 2 Bedroom &$791 - $2,974
- 3 Bedroom $909 - $3,432
On June 30, NYC Council Member Ben Kallos hosted an online Riverwalk Park information session with representatives of Hudson Related describing the application process and answering questions from interested community members.
Watch the video of information session to learn more about Riverwalk Park and
this step by step video showing how to apply using Housing Connect.
Here's the breakdown of Riverwalk Park affordable housing units by size, price, household number and income.
Take a look at some of the Riverwalk Park model units
and make sure to get your Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park housing lottery application submitted by July 6.
Good luck.
