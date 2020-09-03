Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Lane Metal Grating Surface Unsafe, Like Riding On Industrial Cheese Grater Says Resident - NYC Department Of Transportation Reviewing Since 2011 And Still No Action 9 Years Later
Safety for bicyclists on the Roosevelt Island Bridge has been an ongoing issue. As reported back in August 2011:It's now 2020 and Roosevelt Island bicycle riders are still waiting for NYC Department Of Transportation (DOT) to make the Roosevelt Island Bridge gratings safe.
... I'm a Roosevelt Island resident. I'm also an avid bicyclist -- and I have a suggestion. It's great that a lane is set aside for cyclists crossing the bridge into Queens. But it would be helpful if the bridge's metal grill were covered by some sort of mat. You may not be aware of this, but -- when it rains -- metal-grill bridges are like sheets of ice if you're a cyclist, especially if you're on a road bike with thin tires. I was reminded of this on Sunday: My son and I were crossing the bridge on our bicycles early on Sunday morning, after the rain had stopped, and as soon as we hit the metal grill, we both started sliding. We immediately got off our bikes and walked them across....and the twitterverse cautions:
I hate riding my bike to roosevelt island simply because i feel like ima slip and die on that metal bridgeIn 2011 a Roosevelt Island resident received this response from a DOT spokesperson regarding bike safety on the Roosevelt Island Bridge:
Thank you for your email regarding the improvement of bike mobility and safety on the Roosevelt Island Bridge. We have forwarded your message to the appropriate unit in DOT Bridges for review. We will provide you with their determination...
Roosevelt Island resident and bike rider Paul Krikler reported recently about riding his bicycle on the Roosevelt Island Bridge:
It’s like riding over a an industrial cheese grater.Mr Krikler asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes what can be done to make the Roosevelt Island bridge safe for bike riders. Mr Haynes responded:
I'm looking to see if there are other people who ride their bike across Roosevelt Island Bridge and who would like to see a much-improved road surface in the bike lanes.
“I have been coming to Roosevelt Island on an off over the years and now live here. I love how it is so bike friendly and safe. I love that my kids can cycle around in almost total safety. We also have some excellent cycle paths just across in Queens but getting there can be very unpleasant and dangerous.
The metal grille surface on the bridge is fine for cars but the metal grille makes it extremely uncomfortable to ride across on a bike. Further, in wet and / or cold conditions, the surface becomes very treacherous to cycle across and becomes extremely slippery. I have seen people slide over and fall.
The bike lanes on the bridge were a welcome addition many years ago but there needs to be a flat surface covering the grille on the bike lanes.
I’d love to see if there are other people who feel the same way. Please email me at paul@krikler.com if you care about this. We have a much better chance of having our voice heard if we have many voices
The Roosevelt Island bridge is under the jurisdiction of the NYC Department of Transportation. We have though upon receipt of inquiry begun to reach out to them to see if there are any longer term plans to upgrade the bridge citing the issues that you mentioned. If we hear anything, I will be sure to provide you with an update.Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Ben Kallos and Long Island City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer offered to fund the DOT making a safer path for pedestrians and bike riders on the Queensboro Bridge.
After further consideration, @NYC_DOT may accept capital cash from @BenKallos and @JimmyVanBramer for #morespaceQBB campaign! https://t.co/XhNqyBdINW Hat tip to @StreetsblogNYC— Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) August 28, 2020
Perhaps they could fund a safer Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike lane as well?
As reported in 2011, a possible solution for making the Roosevelt Island Bridge safer for bike riders:
A similar problem existed for bike riders on Chicago bridges. According to Grid Chicago:Or do we have to wait for a tragedy to happen before any action is taken?
... many bicyclists in Chicago who want to travel over one of the 25 open metal grate bridges without a bike-friendly deck treatment have to decide: risk the slippery conditions on the bridge that cause your bike to feel wobbly and possibly fishtail, or ride on the sidewalk across the river.
Riders no longer have to make that choice today if they bicycle through the Kinzie Street protected bike lane as the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) installed a metal deck over the bike lane portion of the bridge.
