Join Island Kids And NYC Council Member Ben Kallos In Virtual Rally Sunday Afternoon To Bring NYC DOE Learning Bridges Child Care To Roosevelt Island - Sign Petition Too
According to the NYC Department Of Education:
As the New York City Department of Education resumes in-person schooling, most schools and early childhood programs are operating on a blended learning model. This means that each week, students have some school days in person, and some school days remotely. Learning Bridges is a new program that provides free child care options for children from 3-K through 8th grade on days when they are scheduled for remote learning....
The Learning Bridges program would be of great benefit to Roosevelt Island families and our local Island Kids is trying to bring the program here but they need your help. According to Island Kids Executive Director Nikki Leopold.
Dear Parents,
Dear RI Families-
The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) has rejected Island Kids' application to become a Learning Bridges site with no explanation. But we are not giving up!
It is clear that DYCD has no understanding of the unique child care needs of Roosevelt Island families due to our geographic location. Providing parents with one option, away from the Island, exacerbates the stressful circumstances that families are currently living under.
Councilmember Ben Kallos, has been a faithful supporter of Island Kids, and a partner in the fight to bring a Learning Bridges site to Roosevelt Island. He takes this matter very seriously and is working diligently to put pressure on DYCD and the Department of Education to make Learning Bridges a reality in our community. To that end, Councilmember Kallos and Island Kids are co-hosting a virtual rally to bring attention to this critical matter.
Please join Councilmember Kallos, Island Kids and other elected leaders for a virtual rally to bring attention to this critical matter.
Date: Sunday, November 1st
Time: 1pm-2pm
Zoom registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/ tZYlfuyvqT8oHtZaIrLe5d3NdM_fYj gAlCxl
It is very important that DYCD and the DOE see that this is an important matter to a large number of Island families.
In addition, please sign the petition at the following link. https://www.ipetitions.com/
petition/we-need-learning- bridges-on-roosevelt-island
We need as many families to participate as possible. Please pass on the above Zoom link and the link to the petition to anyone who cares about this issue.
Your support is critical in helping DYCD and the DOE understand the overlooked childcare needs of Roosevelt Island. Please join us in this fight!!!
Feel free to reach out to me with any questions.
Sincerely,
Nikki Leopold
Executive DirectorIsland Kids, Inc.
Petition to Bring Learning Bridges to Roosevelt Island is here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment