Verdant Power Roosevelt Island Tidal Energy Project Deploys Latest Generation Of Water Turbine Technology To Generate Electricity From East River Currents Off The Banks Of Roosevelt Island
Since 2002, Verdant Power's Roosevelt Island Tidal Energy Project (RITE) has been developing water turbine technology to generate electric power from the currents of the East River next to the Roosevelt Island Foodtown (formerly Gristedes) supermarket on the Queens side of the East River.
Last Thursday, October 22, Verdant Power continued development of the technology by deploying their 5th Generation Water Turbine
in the East River.
This Verdant Power video show the 3 water turbines being installed in the East River after arriving on a a barge traveling from New Jersey.
Verdant Power Roosevelt Island East River Water Turbines getting ready this afternoon to be installed on seabed later this evening. https://t.co/YIV6QLpElF pic.twitter.com/AEREkD4eFj— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 22, 2020
I spoke with Verdant Power CEO John Bannigan and Founder/Chief Marketing Officer Trey Taylor about the year long test project prior to the deployment of the 5th generation Water Turbines.
Here's how the water turbine technology works. According to Verdant Power:
The East River is a tidal strait with strong water currents that change direction between flood and ebb tides approximately four times each day (with periods of little or no flow between tides, called “slack tide”). As shown in the figure below,More info on Verdant Power and Roosevelt Island Tidal Energy Project.
0 comments :
Post a Comment