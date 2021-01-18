Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Closed Until Further Notice Due To Potential Positive Covid 19 Case Says RIOC Adding They Conduct Contact Tracing For All Pool Users And Employees
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday
Please be advised that Sportspark Pool is temporarily closed. An update will be sent when Sportspark Pool reopens. We apologize for this inconvenience.
and I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes for more information about the Sportspark Pool closing:
Why was Sportspark pool closed? When is it expected to reopen?
Please be advised that Sportspark Pool remains closed due to a potential case of COVID-19.
It is important to know that Sportspark Pool follows all CDC safe swimming practices including everyday preventative measures, disinfecting routines, and staff testing protocols.
Please note that currently, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through recreational water.
As required, RIOC will be adhering to all guidelines under the CDC Contact Tracing Program. For more info please visit:
Sportspark Pool will reopen when the facility is deemed safe to resume operations.
We apologize for the inconvenience while RIOC continues its commitment to maintaining a safe community.
I followed up asking:
Was the potential Covid case from a staff person or Sportspark user. Is there contact tracing being done for users of the pool?My Haynes replied:
We are not at liberty to disclose the details surrounding the potential Covid-19 case. As part of our process, we conduct contact tracing for all users of the pool and RIOC employees.
A Sportspark Pool Tipster adds:
There have been several heated verbal arguments in the locker room regarding people refusing to keep their masks (which is required according to the new rules).
Also, the staff is letting people sit poolside. Most of them are masked, but this is not the time to be sitting around there. The rules now state that people can’t sit in the lobby, but nothing specifically about poolside. I think this should be changed.
0 comments :
Post a Comment