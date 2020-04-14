A Roosevelt Island Hero Passed Away, PSD Chief Jack McManus Died Yesterday After A Long Battle With 9/11 World Trade Center Related Cancer - Leaves A Lasting Legacy Of Respect And Love On Roosevelt Island
A Roosevelt Island hero passed away yesterday. It is with profound sadness that I have to report that former Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died yesterday after a long battle with 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.
According to RIOC President Susan Rosenthal:
Jack McManus Has Passed AwayI last spoke with Chief McManus at the naming ceremony for McManus Soccer Field last October
The following is a statement from Susan G. Rosenthal, President and CEO of Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation about the passing of Jack McManus:
"I was saddened to learn this morning of Jack’s passing during the night. For over two years, he fought cancer resulting from his extraordinary service as head of operations during the 9/11 aftermath.
Over the past 5 years, I got to know the man. He loved Roosevelt Island and was committed to his job as Chief as much as he was committed to every position he ever held. I spoke to him last on Easter Sunday. When I told him about officer Fischer’s passing, his immediate response was to call the PSD officers closest to Fischer to ease their pain. That’s just who he was.
At some point, he knew he wasn’t going to beat this cancer, but he continued with whatever treatment was available no matter how debilitating so he could live. He loved life and especially his family.
Those on Roosevelt Island know how much he cared about our community. He spent endless hours talking to residents about their concerns or complaints. He brought peace, cooperation and respect to the relationship between PSD and our residents.
I’m so pleased that we honored him at the community’s retirement party and we named Octagon Field for him so that he was able to experience being celebrated by us while he was alive."
Chief McManus’s implementation of community policing is credited for not only making Roosevelt Island one of the safest neighborhoods in New York City, but for improving the department’s relationship with the community. Please join the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, its Public Safety Officers and Jack’s family in mourning the loss of this exemplary public servant.
when he spoke of his passion for coaching Roosevelt Island kids in various sports activities.
adding:
... This is overwhelming. In a million years I would never see this coming. I don't do it for that reason. I enjoy working with the kids. I'm flattered beyond explanation and appreciative and.... I'm so happy that my family could be here as well.
Sad to hear that Jack McManus lost his battle with cancer.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) April 14, 2020
He was a dedicated public servant who worked to make #NYC, specifically Roosevelt Island better.
Glad I had the chance to honor him last year for all is work.
He will be missed.@RIOCny @Rooseveltisland @RI_Daily pic.twitter.com/tHwkW3qBrv
So saddened to hear of former Roosevelt Island PSD Chief Jack McManus' passing. Like so many 9/11 heroes, Jack suffered from cancer as a result of his work on the pile. I will never forget his brave and dedicated service to our community or his profound selflessness. https://t.co/JOUiee44oF— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) April 14, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of the passing of retired Roosevelt Island @RIOCny PSD Chief Jack McManus after his fight with cancer resulting from his work as a 9/11 first responder. We will forever be grateful for his extraordinary service, leadership, and friendship. pic.twitter.com/O2Iar1nPzV— Sen. Jose M. Serrano (@SenatorSerrano) April 14, 2020
As reported last June 28:
On Tuesday June 25, members of the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee and other residents
gathered together to tell Chief McManus how much he has meant to our community and to thank him for his service. It was a remarkable occasion of residents expressing their deep personal affection and respect for Chief McManus and appreciation for the positive transformation and professionalism he brought to the Roosevelt Island PSD after years of tension and conflict between many in the community and the PSD. There was much love, laughter and even tears in the room.
Watch the video of what happened. It was a wonderful time and Chief McManus deserves all the respect, appreciation and love that was shown in the room....
Chief Jack McManus, a life in service to others - Thank you.
UPDATE 7:30 PM - Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee Chair Erin Feely-Nahem adds:
We are deeply saddened by the news that Chief Jack McManus has passed. There is a hole in our heart but our mind is also focused on his great achievements and his outstanding legacy for our wonderful Roosevelt Island home and community. We cherish the memories of working together with this genuinely kind and warm man, who was also professional in every way.
After a period of great turmoil, conflict, and struggle over issues of abusive and unconstitutional police practices on our Island, Jack‘s leadership brought peace, dignity, respect, hope, and, yes, love to Roosevelt Island through his community policing style. Jack was responsive; Jack was always willing to listen and to find solutions when they were needed. The Chief restored a sense of pride in his officers as his leadership and personal example restored respect for the Public Safety Department across our multinational mosaic of a New York City working-class and middle-class community. I must also say that in a city with such an ugly history and legacy of racist police violence and harassment, we never encountered the slightest hint of prejudice or bigotry in Chief McManus.
Jacks’s love for Roosevelt Island and his job could never be questioned. We have all missed his daily walks on Main Street. It’s so sad to think they will never happen again. But his example will always be with us. We send condolences on behalf of a loving community to his family. Special condolences also to his Deputy Chief and successor Kevin Brown.
We salute you, Chief Jack McManus!
