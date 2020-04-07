Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Weill Cornell Medicine Doctor Michael Niederman Offers Advice And Answers Questions On Coronavirus, Prevention, Symptoms & Treatment, Read First Hand Brutal Account Of Husband & Wife Recovering At Home From Mild Coronavirus - Also Take Survey To Help Track Coronavirus


Here's the full video.



and an informative Twitter thread describing staying at home with Coronvirus


Also, take this survey to help track the Coronavirus.


Here's prior post with advice from a Weill Cornell ICU Doctor.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:00:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )