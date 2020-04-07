Weill Cornell Medicine Doctor Michael Niederman Offers Advice And Answers Questions On Coronavirus, Prevention, Symptoms & Treatment, Read First Hand Brutal Account Of Husband & Wife Recovering At Home From Mild Coronavirus - Also Take Survey To Help Track Coronavirus
What is coronavirus? How can I keep myself from getting infected? What symptoms call for a doctor's visit?— Weill Cornell Medicine (@WeillCornell) April 6, 2020
Dr. Michael Niederman, pulmonary critical care expert at #WCMDeptOfMed & @nyphospital, answers many of your #COVID19 questions.
Full video: https://t.co/U5DbzkCEZt pic.twitter.com/iA9bGnuIWZ
Here's the full video.
and an informative Twitter thread describing staying at home with Coronvirus
My husband and I are recovering from COVID-19.— Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) April 6, 2020
We’re getting better. But it’s taken more than two weeks to say that, and that was with the “mild” version, meaning no trouble breathing. This virus is absolutely brutal. “Mild” is not mild by any normal definition. Thread: 1/x
Also, take this survey to help track the Coronavirus.
Can you help us get to 3,000 digital questionnaire submissions this week?— Englander Institute for Precision Medicine (@EngIPM) April 7, 2020
Please take a moment now *and daily* to submit an @EngIPM #COVID19 digital questionnaire: https://t.co/1uoU3rGBFF pic.twitter.com/79ZhVYoGS3
Learn how @EngIPM experts from @WeillCornell are working with colleagues from @Harvard @Stanford @MIT and the @Pinterest CEO to better predict and chart the progress of #COVID19 across the U.S., and around the world. https://t.co/njurvSU9Ye pic.twitter.com/Nkvs1HalYv— Englander Institute for Precision Medicine (@EngIPM) April 7, 2020
Here's prior post with advice from a Weill Cornell ICU Doctor.
