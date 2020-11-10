Local Activist Efforts To Make Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike Lane Metal Grating Safe Getting Closer To Success - NYC DOT Will Seek Funding For New Decking In Next Budget, No More Riding On Industrial Cheese Grater
As previously reported, Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler has been working to make the Roosevelt Island Bridge Bike lane safe for cyclists. According to Mr Krikler:
... It’s like riding over a an industrial cheese grater....
... The metal grille surface on the bridge is fine for cars but the metal grille makes it extremely uncomfortable to ride across on a bike. Further, in wet and / or cold conditions, the surface becomes very treacherous to cycle across and becomes extremely slippery. I have seen people slide over and fall....
I spoke to Mr. Krikler last Saturday as he was seeking signatures from bike riders on a petition
The Roosevelt Island Bridge and bike lane is under the jurisdiction of the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and the metal grating bike lane safety problem has been reported on as far back as 2011.
Today, some good news. According to a spokesperson for Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos:
DOT is evaluating bike-friendly materials for the bridge deck and will ask for funding in the next budget.Council Member Kallos adds:
Our office is looking forward to seeing DOT's plan and suggestions. Any opportunity we get to help improve the City's bike infrastructure is an opportunity we like to take advantage of,...Great job by Mr Krikler bringing attention to this issue. Local activism can work sometimes.
