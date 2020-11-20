Roosevelt Island Landmarked Late 17 Century Renovated Blackwell House Now Open To The Public - Come Visit Blackwell House And Explore Historical Treasures That Shaped Identity And Culture Of Roosevelt Island Says RIOC
As reported Wednesday, November 18:
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a social distancing ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of long awaited renovation of Roosevelt Island's late 17th, early18th century landmarked Blackwell House today. ...
You can now visit Blackwell House
Just in time for the holiday season, RIOC has unveiled the newly renovated Blackwell House and opened its doors to the public!
Take a moment to explore the rich and impactful historical treasures, records, and archives that have shaped the identity and culture of Roosevelt Island. Experience firsthand the historically accurate décor, as well as images of other landmarked structures and buildings on the island that are no longer standing.
Blackwell House will be open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 AM – 5 PM, and will be closed on all major holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.).
As we express our excitement and enthusiasm to showcase an important landmark, we must also continue to respect and practice the current guidance from NY Forward regarding COVID-19. We urge all visitors to adhere to the following safety guidelines to ensure we keep each other safe and protected during the pandemic.
Safety Guidance
- The maximum capacity for Blackwell House is 25% occupancy, or not more than seven (7) people.
- All visitors over two (2) years of age must wear a mask.
- All visitors must stay socially distant (a minimum of six feet apart).
- All visitors must use hand sanitizer upon arrival.
General Visitor Guidance
- There is no fee for entry.
- There will be a 30 minute limit for all visitors.
- Visitors are only permitted on the first floor of Blackwell House and encouraged not to linger.
- No food or drinks (no open containers) are permitted in Blackwell House.
- Bags may be checked upon entry.
We hope you enjoy your visit! For more info, please visit: rioc.ny.gov/176
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy gave a brief talk about history and future plans for Blackwell House.
More info and video from the Blackwell House ribbon cutting ceremony here.
Blackwell House is now open to the public! For information on hours and safety guidance, please visit https://t.co/lYfhPqP01r. #BlackwellHouse #WhatisOldisNewAgain pic.twitter.com/uS3cXmWnty— RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) November 20, 2020
