RIDA Free Friday Food Pantry At Senior Center Continues To Serve Roosevelt Island Community - Watch Interview With Organizer Wendy Hersh, There's Enough Food For Everyone In Need On Roosevelt Island She Says
I stopped by the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) weekly Friday Free Food Pantry at the Senior Center this afternoon to speak with RIDA president and Food Pantry organizer Wendy Hersh. Ms Hersh says up to 200 people visit the Roosevelt Island Friday Food Pantry and she updates us with the current Food Pantry offerings.
According to Ms Hersh:
... We get different things every week like you see today. We have whole chicken, chicken packages, cheese, yogurt, fresh milk and shelf staple milk.
We've got juices, we've got whole cereal, hot cereal, pasta, vegetables.
For the bakers we've got cake mix and frosting so there's something for everybody. We have some people that are just vegetarian we always have enough for them. Sometimes we get gluten free sometimes we get a lot of vegan stuff....
As previously reported, Ms Hersh is:
The Food Pantry is open 4pm to 6:30 pm every Friday at the Senior Center (546 Main Street). Everyone is welcome.
thankful for the assistance offered to the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry by:
- Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department,
- C&C Management (Doryne Isely and Roosevelt Landings Buildings staff)
- Evangel Church in Long Island City who supplied most of the food,
- Carter Burden RI Senior Center (Lisa Fernandez)
- NYC Emergency Management CERT Volunteers
- Dream Center Church of Bushwick
- Roosevelt Island Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts as well as
- Individual Roosevelt Island residents including Mary Coleman and Pat Rivera
