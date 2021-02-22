Roosevelt Island Disabled Association And Former Residents Association President Lynn Strong Shinozaki Honored With NY State Senate Proclamation Recognizing Their Service To Community By NY State Senator Jose Serrano
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) and long time Roosevelt Island activist and former Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Lynn Strong-Shinozaki were honored recently by the issuance of a NY State Senate Proclamation recognizing their service to our community by NY State Senator Jose Serrano.
According to Senator Serrano:
Long before the pandemic, RIDA has been enhancing quality of life for Roosevelt Island residents living with disabilities. During the height of COVID-19, the group immediately jumped into action to ensure Roosevelt Island residents had the resources needed to stay safe and healthy. Wendy Hersh and the volunteers have put in a tremendous amount of hard work, and I was honored to present them with a Senate Proclamation.
Last September, I spoke
with RIDA President Wendy Hersh about the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry.
Also honored by a NY State Senate Proclamation from Senator Serrano was Ms Shinozaki. Senator Serrano noted:
Lynne Strong-Shinozaki has been an active member of the Roosevelt Island community for decades, and has been a fervent advocate on a number of issues important to island residents. I was proud to present her with a Senate Proclamation on the occasion of her retirement from RIRA.Former RIRA Presidents, Common Council members and other residents thanked Ms Strong-Shinozaki for her efforts on behalf of the Roosevelt Island community in video below.
Congrats to RIDA and Ms Shinozaki
