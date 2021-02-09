Sad News, Bill King Passed Away - Touched Many On Roosevelt Island As A Powerful Actor With MST&DA And Friendly RI Starbucks Barista
Very sad news to report. Bill King passed away January 30. Bill was known to Roosevelt Island residents as a very talented actor at the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and as a long time friendly and popular barista at the Roosevelt Island Starbucks.
Bill's niece, Megan Courtney shares this photo of Bill
... my Uncle Billy passed away peacefully. His heart was so big and his passion for acting, film and theater was the great love of his life. He inspired many, myself included.
We loved him so much and all of us (The King family) were so glad to tighten our bonds over the years, especially the last.
Here is his lifetime of highlighted roles and plays/musicals he starred in:
- Kulygen in The Three Sisters
- Vanya in Uncle Vanya
- Speed in The Two Gentlemen of Verona
- The actor in The Lower Depths
- Richard Nixon in Rum and Coke
- Harvey Fierstein in Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits vol. 1
- Pete in Creeps
- The Bald Soprano
- Strepsiades in The Clouds.
- 90 Plays and Musicals RIP
Uncle Billy, I love you so much!
Roosevelt Island resident Mihaela Mihut directed Bill in several theater
productions and was his acting teacher.
Ms Mihut expresses the
sorrow
of those who knew Bill:
I am so sad for the passing of my dear friend, extraordinary actor, kind human being William King who always said ‘I love you’ when we parted or finished a phone conversation. He was a powerful actor who gave his soul to his roles, and made me and everyone around him want to give of ourselves. I am grateful to have shared moments of his life, real and fictional .
I love you, Bill.
My deepest condolences to the family.
Ms Mihut adds:
An important role for Bill was Triletsky in ‘People of Platonovka’ by Anton Chekhov at MSTDA. He was amazing in it.Bill's obituary
Condolences to Bill's family and friends. He will be missed.
William “Bill” A. King of New York, New York and formally of South Ashburnham, MA, passed away peacefully in his residence on January 30, 2021. Born on April 1, 1952 to Rita E. McGregor and Calvin W. King, William attended and graduated from Oakmont Regional High School in 1970.
After graduation he attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Boston for a year before departing for “The Big Apple” to pursue his true passions of theater, film, and acting. Bill has a long list of roles and characters he has portrayed in over 90 plays and musicals and continued with acting classes striving to better his skills. He was a long-time member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Besides his acting career he had been employed at Actofone Agency, Hard Rock Cafe, and up to his death, Starbucks.
He leaves his brother Robert “Bob” King and his wife Diane of Ashburnham. Bill adored his nieces and nephew; Meghan King of San Diego, California, Brittany Durante and her husband Sammy of Lamar, South Carolina, and Nolan King of Gardner, MA. He was predeceased by his parents and brother David King.
Bill had an extended network of friends who have all expressed Bill’s great sense of humor, kindness, knowledge and willingness to give and share. His work ethic was outstanding.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and thoughts of kindness. In memory of Bill please light a candle and watch a movie. The show must go on!To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
