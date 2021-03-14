Roosevelt Island Activists Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy Revive FDR's Fireside Chats For Series Of Interviews With Political Candidates This Election Cycle Starting March 15 With Tricia Shimamura And March 17 With Julie Menin - Both Candidates Seeking To Represent Roosevelt Island And Upper East Side In NYC Council District 5
Roosevelt Island residents Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy report:
Announcing PEG’s Fireside Chats with Candidates
“What better place to recreate FDR’s concept that began 88 years ago, almost to the very day we’ll begin; Monday, March 15th at 8:00 PM,” said Joyce Short. “We’ll be interviewing candidates each Monday and Wednesday evening, at either 7:30 or 8 PM, for Mayor, Borough President, District Attorney, City Council, and Democratic District Leader. Our first interview will be with Tricia Shimamura, candidate for City Council Representative. On Wednesday, 3/17, at 7:30 PM, our guest will be Julie Menin, also a City Council candidate.”
Each interview will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook live. They will each be recorded and posted on the “PEG Fireside Chat” You Tube channel. To participate, simply request the Zoom link by emailing Joyce at jm_short@ymail.com. Participants will be able to ask questions on the Zoom chat, and in person if time permits. Sessions are estimated to last 40 minutes.Starting this week meet these candidates for City Council
TRICIA SHIMAMURA, Monday, March 15 at 8pmJULIE MENIN, Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 pmRSVP for the full schedule and zoom links: JM_Short@ymail.com
I recently spoke with both Ms Shimamura
and Ms Menin
while they were campaigning at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.
Mark your calendar - upcoming PEG Fireside Chats include:
