Installation Of Roosevelt Island Citibike Docking Stations Beginning At End Of June, Service Starts In July Says RIOC - Some Residents Concerned About Safety, Is Roosevelt Island Prepared For Increased Bike Traffic
Feb 2020 RI Citibike Presentation
As reported March 9:
Citibike sharing docking stations are finally coming to Roosevelt Island this spring nearly 10 years after the first Roosevelt Island bike sharing demo in 2010 and in 2014 being the neighborhood with most requests for the Citibke system.Today, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Any update on when Citibike will begin service on Roosevelt Island?RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley answered:
Have there been any changes due to Coronavirus pandemic?
Fortunately, the service has not been delayed due to COVID-19. The installation is scheduled to begin at the end of the month with the service to begin sometime in July.Reactions from Roosevelt Island residents to Citibike is mixed. Some very happy that the service is available on Roosevelt island.
@Rooseveltisland @RIOCny @CitiBikeNYC Any news on the expansion to Roosevelt Island?— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) April 30, 2020
It will be easier to socially distance on a bike than on the F train!#CitiBike
Others are concerned about safety issues from increased number of bike riders speeding on the Promenade.
Ah yes. Summer weather on Roosevelt Island! Where cyclists have no idea how to ride here and nearly crash into me(a pregnant lady with a stroller). Just trying to get home after getting milk for my kiddo 🥴 #rooseveltisland #CitiBike #whatbikelane #whatarerules #SocialDistancing— mrs (@itsElizaRo) May 16, 2020
With good weather there are way more tourists biking around. Today many were going very fast along the east promenade. Roosevelt Island is not prepared for this massive bike traffic and it's highly probable that one day a young kid will get seriously hurt. FYI @RIOCny @BenKallos— Rubén B. (@motxilo) May 2, 2020
And riding on sidewalks.
Taken yesterday Sunday afternoon, riding fast as usual (they were two riders btw), passing in front of the PSD office. pic.twitter.com/LMGUvUMMA6— Rubén B. (@motxilo) June 15, 2020
There will be 4 Roosevelt Island docking stations with a total of approximately 72 bicycles located at
- Southpoint Park
- Adjacent to new comfort station at Firefighters Field between Tram Station and Ferry Dock
- Under the Helix at Motorgate
- Adjacent to the Octagon Building
0 comments :
Post a Comment