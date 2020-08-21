RIOC Responds To Complaints Of Long Line And Waiting Time For Roosevelt Island Tram - Increases Social Distancing Cabin Capacity From 13 To 20 And Will Add Red Bus Service To And From Manhattan When Only 1 Cabin In Service From 10 AM to 3 PM Weekdays
As reported earlier this week:
Following last weekend's report of overcrowding and lack of Social Distancing on the Roosevelt Island Tram, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Acting President Shelton Haynes announced that Public Safety Officers would monitor and enforce 13 passenger limits on the Tram....
@Rooseveltisland This is insane. So instead of a 5min journey with others we have to wait 20min near others or go on a more crowded, poorly ventilated subway for longer. Did you consider the consequences to residents in your knee-jerk reaction or was this another cya exercise.— CherylE (@cateeoz) August 20, 2020
There was a long line and at least half hour waiting time this afternoon at both the Manhattan
and Roosevelt Island
Tram Stations with only 1 Cabin in service.
But an hour later, with both cabins in service, no line at all.
I asked RIOC Acting President Shelton Haynes today:
Any update on Tram social distancing capacity limits policy.This evening, RIOC issued the following Tram Operations update:
Will capacity be increased.
Will both cabins operate?
Since there is a PSD Officer at both stations, is there any way to give Roosevelt Island
residents and workers priority boarding?
While we continue to follow social distancing and align our operations with New York Forward guidance, we have begun, and will continue to, incrementally increase the number of passengers permitted on the Tram. We are now increasing capacity from 13 to 20 per cabin and will continue to assess and gradually increase in phases. We understand the need for this mode of transportation, however, the health and safety of our riders and operators are our priority.A Tram Tipster tells me:
Regular operation of the Tram requires daily routine maintenance of towers, ropes, and an overall assessment of the Tram cabins, which necessitates one cabin to go offline from 10 AM - 3 PM. With limitations on Tram capacity, we will provide a Red Bus shuttle option for travel to and from the Manhattan Tram Station, from 10 AM to 2 PM, Monday - Friday.
We encourage riders to plan accordingly and anticipate increased wait times for both the Tram and Red Bus shuttle. Please also consider alternate transportation options such as the F-train subway, ferry, Q102 bus or car.
We appreciate your cooperation during this difficult time.
The Tram is able to run alot more often than it does. RIOC is not willing to pay the increased costs to run more often between maintenance and staffing. Plus, it would require union workers to postpone maintenance until the tram is down which would be during the night/very early morning.Let's see what happens this weekend with Tram crowding.
