Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Graduate Hotel Announces Special $99 Rate For Roosevelt Island Residents From June 1 Opening Thru August 31, 10% Year Round Discount For Family & Friends - Residents Can Sign Up For A Graduate Hotel Tour Too
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus will open June 1.
... residents will receive a $99 rate from June 1 – August 31, 2021 (plus applicable taxes and fees) and their friends & family can receive 10% off the hotel's Best Available Rate year round and that their apartment management firms will be sharing the booking codes.
Additionally, they will be offering property tours for residents and you can find the reservation link here: Graduate Roosevelt Island | First Look Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite
Rates range from $219 per nightThe Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel website has more info including room types and rates.
The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurants are expected to open in June but no definite date has been announced.
The Graduate Hotel discount rate for Roosevelt Island residents was part of the 2013 agreement with Cornell Tech negotiated by the Roosevelt Island Community Coalition and then NYC Council Member Jessica Lappin.
