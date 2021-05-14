Friday, May 14, 2021

Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Graduate Hotel Announces Special $99 Rate For Roosevelt Island Residents From June 1 Opening Thru August 31, 10% Year Round Discount For Family & Friends - Residents Can Sign Up For A Graduate Hotel Tour Too

As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus will open June 1. 

A Graduate Hotel spokesperson  announced yesterday that Roosevelt Island : 

... residents will receive a $99 rate from June 1 – August 31, 2021 (plus applicable taxes and fees) and their friends & family can receive 10% off the hotel's Best Available Rate year round and that their apartment management firms will be sharing the booking codes.

Additionally, they will be offering property tours for residents and you can find the reservation link here: Graduate Roosevelt Island | First Look Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Rates range from $219 per night 

to $999 per night for the Presidential Suite.

The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel website has more info including room types and rates.

Also click here for prior posts on the Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel and job opportunities.

The Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel rooftop bar and ground floor restaurants are expected to open in June but no definite date has been announced.

The Graduate Hotel discount rate for Roosevelt Island residents was part of the 2013 agreement with Cornell Tech negotiated by the Roosevelt Island Community Coalition and then NYC Council Member Jessica Lappin.

Stay tuned for more info.
 

