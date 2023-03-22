Do You Know How To Pack Your Stay Box For Shelter In Place And Go Bag To Evacuate in Event Of Emergency? You're Invited To Learn Tips For Adults And Kids At RIRA Community Emergency Committee Zoom Webinar Thursday March 23
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee (CEC) Chair Frank Farance reports:
The RIRA CEC has a monthly Zoom presentation on emergency preparedness, each month is different, it's tailored to the season and circumstance, and it's for Roosevelt Islanders, so ask your Roosevelt Island specific questions.
The monthly presentations are typically the 4th Thursday of the month at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate. This month will cover techniques for packing your Stay Box - which is used for Shelter-In-Place response), your Go Bags (home, school, work, pets), and the differences between adult and youth preparedness.
AGENDA: - Why do we pack a Go Bag?
Different responses: Evacuate or Shelter-In-Place?
Shelter-In-Place: The Stay Box
Planning an Extended Shelter-In-Place - Evacuation: The Go Box
When: How Quickly Do I Need to Respond to the Emergency?
Where: Go Bags at Home, Work, School, etc.
Practical Drills and Exercises
Keeping Supplies Fresh
Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time: 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023
