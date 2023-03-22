Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Do You Know How To Pack Your Stay Box For Shelter In Place And Go Bag To Evacuate in Event Of Emergency? You're Invited To Learn Tips For Adults And Kids At RIRA Community Emergency Committee Zoom Webinar Thursday March 23

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee (CEC) Chair Frank Farance reports:  

The RIRA CEC has a monthly Zoom presentation on emergency preparedness, each month is different, it's tailored to the season and circumstance, and it's for Roosevelt Islanders, so ask your Roosevelt Island specific questions. 

The monthly presentations are typically the 4th Thursday of the month at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate. This month will cover techniques for packing your Stay Box - which is used for Shelter-In-Place response), your Go Bags (home, school, work, pets), and the differences between adult and youth preparedness. 

This presentation includes the latest tips from emergency managers locally and around the country.

AGENDA: - Why do we pack a Go Bag?

Different responses: Evacuate or Shelter-In-Place?

Shelter-In-Place: The Stay Box

Planning an Extended Shelter-In-Place - Evacuation: The Go Box

When: How Quickly Do I Need to Respond to the Emergency?

Where: Go Bags at Home, Work, School, etc.

Practical Drills and Exercises

Keeping Supplies Fresh 

 Social: Connecting with Family, Friends, Neighbors, and Community

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome

Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023

