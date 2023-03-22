Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Advantage Summer Camps, Sign Up By March 31 And Save 10% On 3 Great Camps For Tennis, Swimming, Learning & More

The Advantage Day Camp at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Summer Fun 2023

Your camper will get a fantastic summer camp experience right here in NYC! On the West Side at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club or East Side at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.

LEARN & GROW Take enrichment classes and discover new levels of creativity and more with STEAM projects

TRY SOMETHING NEW Learn or improve your tennis game, take up rock wall climbing, express yourself with an art project

Visit our website for more info.



COME VISIT ANYTIME! Call us anytime to schedule a family tour: East side, 212.935.0250 or West side, 646.884.9649. We’d love to see you!