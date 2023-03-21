Weird Roosevelt Island Illustrates Absurdities Of RIOC Communications Spin With Story On Not Yet Open Sportspark Pickleball Courts And Storage Of Removed Basketball Hoops From Site

Reported last December:

Roosevelt Island is joining the Pickleball Craze with 2 new outdoor courts installed by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) in the area behind Sportspark that used to be a basketball court....

But since then, there has been no word from RIOC when Roosevelt Island residents will be able to play Pickleball at the outdoor Sportspark courts, nor any word from RIOC when the Sportspark indoor recreational facility will re-open.

The Weird Roosevelt Island Instagram Page has their own unique, humorous perspective illustrating the absurdities of RIOC communications spin with a story on the not yet open Sportspark Pickleball Courts and the storage of the removed basketball court hoops:



RIOC President and CEO Shelton J. Haynes is proud to announce the completion of Phase 6a of Mission: Pickleball, RIOC’s celebrated plan to bring pickleball to the people of Roosevelt Island. “We Found a Place To Ditch The old Basketball Hoops,” Haynes said in a RIOC press release. “This Historic Day Marks Another Leap Forward in Our Continued Efforts to Provide This Great Community the Popular Leisure Sports it Demands.” Forgoing the typical multi-year waiting period for spots in Motorgate, the hoops will be stored near the outdoor space heaters in the Northtown Stuff Repository until they can be stripped of their paint and smelted down to raw ore at the RIOC Large Metalworks Forge.

Humor reveals much that is true.



More on Weird Roosevelt Island, our version of the Onion, at prior post.