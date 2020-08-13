Reopening Sportspark Pool After Several Months Covid Shutdown Lifts Spirits Of Roosevelt Island Swimmers - Among Best Swims Of My Life This Week Says Long Time Sportspark Pool User And Thanks RIOC For Safety Protocols
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reopened the Sportspark Pool last Monday, August 10, which had been closed since March due to the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown.
Roosevelt Island resident and long time Sportspark Pool swimmer Roberta Kleiman jumped right in the water and is thrilled to have the pool back open.
Ms Kleiman reports:
Over the past few months all of us have had to do without many things we most enjoy and rely upon. For me, without a doubt, that has been SWIMMING! I’m a lifelong swimmer and have swam at Sportspark Pool for most of the last 10 years.More info on the Sportspark Pool hours, rules and safety regulations
This week, much to my utter delight RIOC reopened Sportspark Pool. I swam twice this week and those swims were definitely among the best swims of my life!
I would like to say a very big THANK YOU to all of those at RIOC who have made this happen! This is exactly what I, and I believe the swimmers in our community, have needed to lift our spirits! I truly feel that I am “back at home” at Sportspark Pool. I also am very pleased with the many safety protocols RIOC has put in place at the pool.
Thank you RIOC!!
at the RIOC web site.
