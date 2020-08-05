Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Reopens Monday August 10 - Open Swim Only With Limited Capacity And Free Of Charge
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today:
Miss the sounds of splish splash? The Sportspark Pool is back and we couldn't be more ready! Located at 250 Main St., the pool will be open from Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 AM - 3 PM, as well as on Saturday and Sundays from 10:30 AM - 6 PM. The pool will be available for open swim only, free of charge through the summer, with a limited capacity and required temperature checks prior to sign in. Stay tuned for future updates!
