Roosevelt Island In Person Food And Nutrition Workshop With Food Bank Of NYC Hosted By RIDA, Just Say Yes To Fruits And Vegetables March 28 - Also Weil Cornell Medicine/Mosaic Church Health Meal Planning And Diabetes Zoom Webinar March 28 Too
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:
RIDA would like to invite you to join Erica Suarino, a Community Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian with Food Bank For New York City for FREE nutrition classes and cooking demos! Learn about healthy foods, proper portion sizes, how to save money on food, and more.
At every workshop, Erica will demonstrate how to make a delicious and affordable recipe, many using our pantry food. Receive a fun giveaway at every class!Please respond with your interest in attending and topics you are interested in. You can leave a message at 212-752-1518 or email whersh@nyc.rr.com
The second RIDA/Food Bank Of NYC Nutrition and Healthy Cooking workshop takes place tomorrow, March 28.
I spoke with Ms Hersh and Ms Suarino before the first RIDA/Food Bank Nutrition and Healthy Cooking workshop on February 28.
Also, according to Mosaic Church Roosevelt Island:
Health Meal Planning and Diabetes- What you need to know 28 March 2022
Details
Health webinar presented by the Weill Cornell medicine Endocrine/Metabolism Racial Justice Team in collaboration with Mosaic Roosevelt Island. Get questions about your health and nutrition answered from local health experts.
Speaker: Molly Chanzis, Senior Dietitian in the Weill Cornell Kidney & Transplant Center
Interactive presentation followed by Q&A and with a health expert panel.
Interested people can go here and also register at this page, and will then receive the zoom link for the presentation.
