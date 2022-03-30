Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Roosevelt Island Starbucks, Jupioca & Granny Annie's Glass Door Windows Smashed In And Premises Broken Into Overnight - $5 Thousand Stolen Says NYPD

Early this morning at approximately 2 AM, the Roosevelt Island Starbucks, 

Jupioca juice bar 

 and Granny Annie's restaurant 


Image From Rachel Dowling
had their doors smashed in and premises broken into.

According to a NYPD spokesperson:

  • 2 unknown suspects attempted burglary at Granny Annie's by breaking the glass door window and removing cash from the register draw which was empty. 
  • There was a burglary at Jupioca where 1 unknown suspect broke the glass door window and removed $5 thousand in cash.
  • No information on the Starbucks break in at this time.

The break-ins are currently under investigation by NYPD.

                                                              Images By Rachel Dowling

There was no response to my inquiry for information from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) about the incident.

