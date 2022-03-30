Roosevelt Island Starbucks, Jupioca & Granny Annie's Glass Door Windows Smashed In And Premises Broken Into Overnight - $5 Thousand Stolen Says NYPD
Early this morning at approximately 2 AM, the Roosevelt Island Starbucks,
Image From Rachel Dowlinghad their doors smashed in and premises broken into.
According to a NYPD spokesperson:
- 2 unknown suspects attempted burglary at Granny Annie's by breaking the glass door window and removing cash from the register draw which was empty.
- There was a burglary at Jupioca where 1 unknown suspect broke the glass door window and removed $5 thousand in cash.
- No information on the Starbucks break in at this time.
The break-ins are currently under investigation by NYPD.Images By Rachel Dowling
There was no response to my inquiry for information from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) about the incident.
