Roosevelt Island's New State Senator In 2023 Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris Meets With Residents Last Saturday At Farmers Market - Listens To Community Concerns Including Problems With RIOC, He's "Looking Forward To Working With All The Great People"
As previously reported, following NY State legislative redistricting signed into law earlier this year, Roosevelt Island's long time State Senator Jose Serrano will be replaced by State Senator Michael Gianaris beginning January 1, 2023.
Last Saturday, Senator Gianaris visited the local Roosevelt Island Farmers market to meet and talk with Roosevelt Island residents.
... I've crossed this bridge hundreds of times. I've been here for events. I've had friends who've lived here and now I get a chance to be the representative for Roosevelt Island as the Deputy Leader of the Senate.
I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on so many of the issues. I've already heard a bunch this morning about RIOC and the problems of administration here on Roosevelt Island so looking forward to working with all the great people. It's a great community...
In addition to Roosevelt Island, Senator Gianaris' 12 District includes parts of Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and the Upper East Side including Gracie Mansion, home of NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
More on Senator Michael Gianaris at this prior post and his website.
