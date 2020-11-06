RIOC Announces Sportspark Pool Closing Immediately Yesterday With No Advance Notice - Roosevelt Island Swimmers Ask Why, RIOC Gives Vague Answer
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) pleased local swimmers when the Sportspark Pool reopened last August 10 after being closed since March due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
But yesterday, Roosevelt Island swimmers were disappointed to learn without any advance notice that the Sportspark Park is closing effective immediately.
Please be advised, the Sportspark pool, located at 250 Main Street, will be closed effective immediately, until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. An update will be sent when the pool reopens.According to a Sportspark swimmer:
Oh no! I’ve been counting on the pool now more than ever! And I’m sure I’m not the only one! Do you have any idea if this is a mechanical problem or pandemic/budget related, etc.?
I asked RIOC yesterday:
Why is the pool being closed?RIOC spokesperson Jessica Cerrone:replied today:
Now that we have entered the Fall season, we are reevaluating pool operations and are currently in a transition phase with staffing.I followed up:
Does that mean the pool is closed because RIOC does not have enough staff to operate it?
Will update when more info received from RIOC.
