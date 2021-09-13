Monday, September 13, 2021

Life Of A NYC Bike Delivery Worker - Travels From UES 77th Street Over Queensboro Bridge Thru Long Island City To Roosevelt Island Delivering A Slice Of Cake, Receives No Tip

Excellent story from Curbed on the life of a NYC food delivery worker including an order from Roosevelt Island with no tip.

Watch this video.



Be a decent human being and tip well.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:20:00 PM

