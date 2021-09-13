Life Of A NYC Bike Delivery Worker - Travels From UES 77th Street Over Queensboro Bridge Thru Long Island City To Roosevelt Island Delivering A Slice Of Cake, Receives No Tip
Excellent story from Curbed on the life of a NYC food delivery worker including an order from Roosevelt Island with no tip.
I hope this is a rare example of Roosevelt Island tipping practices https://t.co/3dLaRckAXh— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 13, 2021
Watch this video.
Be a decent human being and tip well.
