Roosevelt Island Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Makes Equal Rights Amendment For Women Fashion Statement At Met Costume Gala This Evening
Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney shows her support of the Equal Rights Amendment for women at the Met Costume Institute Gala this evening (Live Stream).
Across the country, women’s rights are under attack.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021
I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling 4 the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK
Here's Congresswoman Maloney speaking on the ERA last March.
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney has a message #MetGala https://t.co/kDiME6GWsU pic.twitter.com/PzHq7wHGll— The Cut (@TheCut) September 13, 2021
A five minute walk from Roosevelt Island bridge. https://t.co/YP4udQhbvt— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 13, 2021
