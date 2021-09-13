Monday, September 13, 2021

Roosevelt Island Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Makes Equal Rights Amendment For Women Fashion Statement At Met Costume Gala This Evening

Roosevelt Island's Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney shows her support of the Equal Rights Amendment for women at the Met Costume Institute Gala this evening (Live Stream).

Here's Congresswoman Maloney speaking on the ERA last March.

