Sponsored Post - You're Invited To A Roosevelt Island Evening Of Laughs And Drinks At The Sanctuary, Saturday September 18 With 2 Small 2 Fail Comedy
The Sanctuary Cafe and Event Space on Roosevelt Island's East River Waterfront is hosting an evening of Comedy:
Have some drinks with a side of laughter with this amazing lineup of comedians, hosted by Anthony Mendieta and 2Small2Fail Comedy!
Click here for tickets and more info about the event. And take a tour of The Sanctuary Cafe and Event Space with co-owner Alphonse Biondi.
Here's more info about The Sanctuary including menu and upcoming events too.
0 comments :
Post a Comment