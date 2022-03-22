Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Celebrates Purim Holiday With Worship Service Followed By The Marvelous Mrs. Esther Maisel Purimschpiel Play - Watch The New Maccabeats Purim Video Too
Janet Falk reports on the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) Purim celebration last Wednesday. According to Ms. Falk:
Purim, a joyous and comedic holiday celebration, filled with fun and parody based on the Biblical story of Esther, was celebrated by the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC) on Wednesday night, March 16, with more than 40 people participating in a full evening of worship and Purim celebration both in person and online.Image Of Haman And Queen Eggster by Ken & Peggy Organes
Rabbi Joel Shaiman,Photo By Harriet Shaiman
dressed in a green plaid kilt and tam o’ shanter in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, led the worship service and the reading of the megillah or traditional scroll. The holiday marks the survival of the Jewish people at a time of a threatened massacre. The other readers were Keren Bachi, Uri Shusterman, Rachel Rekhter, Michal Melamed and Ben Fhala. The reading was interrupted by children and adults wielding noise-making groggers to blot out the recitation of the name of the man who purportedly attempted to destroy the Jews. The congregation joined in singing prayers to the melodies of familiar Irish songs.
The service alternated with scenes from a Purimschpiel, or play, based on this narrative. Written by Mickey Rindler and directed by Janet Falk, The Marvelous Mrs. Esther Maisel transported the characters from the television show (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) to the Shushkills (formerly known as the Catskills) where there is a lively comedy club scene. The cast featured King Adamsuerus (Tamar), Haman (Mickey Rindler), Mordechai (Charles Schwartz), Queen Vashti (Beth Asher), Esther Maisel (Emily Kalb) and Aunt Rose (Michal Melamed).
Other cast members included sisters Lucia and Gabriella, children of our RIJC community.
The Purimschpiel's broad humor and political-themed puns, plus references to Roosevelt Island affairs, drew laughter, groans and cheers from the audience, who used their groggers and applauded enthusiastically.
The evening concluded with delicious Hamantaschen, a triangular holiday fruit pastry treat, baked by Tamar, which has become an annual tradition.
For more information about the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation, which is the oldest, active and egalitarian congregation on the Island, please visit www.rijc.org or send an email to information@rijc.org.
The next Shabbat worship services are on Friday, March 25 at 6:30 pm in the Sanctuary at the Cultural Center, 548 Main Street. Attendees should RSVP to ninalublin1@gmail.com and must be fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. The services will be broadcast on Zoom; the Zoom link is at RIJC.org on the Coming Up page, listed as Friday Night Programs.
Our Spring Learning series, led by Rabbi Joel, will focus on various aspects of Social Justice, will start up the week of Tuesday April 5, with dates, times and Zoom link to be announced. Shabbat services, holidays and other activities in April, May and June will be posted and sent out soon.
More info on the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation at their web site.
