Roosevelt Island Navigators Host First Bake Sale Fundraiser To Support People Of Ukraine At Farmers Market Last Saturday And Welcome Parents Of RI Resident Just Arrived From War In Ukraine
NY State Governor Kathy Hochul:
... today announced the launch of a new website containing resources offered by New York State and its partners to help Ukrainian people and their friends and allies here in New York. This follows the Governor’s announcement warning consumers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In an additional show of support, the Governor also announced the Ukrainian flag will be flown on the Capitol building, the Executive Mansion, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters....
New Yorkers always stand together to support those in need.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 24, 2022
Ukraine's resilience against Putin's tyranny is an inspiration, and so many New Yorkers are already stepping up to support them.
Learn more about how you can help our Ukrainian neighbors: https://t.co/7sIOLFTZ4R. pic.twitter.com/CrhyYWOnPR
The Roosevelt Island community came out last Saturday to show their support
for Ukraine too. According to
Roosevelt Island Navigators
Troop Leader Rachel Dowling:
On Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market the Roosevelt Island Navigators Troop 223 came together with the RI community to host a bake sale for the people of Ukraine.
After a false start the Saturday prior due to the snowstorm, locals were undeterred in our determination to do something to show our support to the victims of Russia’s brutal war on their country. Fresh baked goods were put into freezers last week when the weather turned foul, to hold them till this past Saturday, and many fresh cupcakes, cookies cakes and brownies were baked as well.
For this first fundraiser I wanted to support a friend’s Ukranian family who had all traveled to Lviv from different parts of Ukraine to escape the violence. They have set up a fund to help them help the people of Ukraine. The situation has been dynamic and the needs have evolved, as is the nature of war. Most recently they were able to use the funds to have a large truckload of humanitarian aid shipped from Italy. They have also been setting up a field hospital, as I understand.
The island’s generous spirit shone through on Saturday, and we raised $463.00 dollars for Cori and Kostya Bilyayev’s “Miles of Smiles” fund.
The interest from the community was so strong we plan to hold another fundraiser, this time perhaps raising money to support the Ukrainian military. We made some great connections with some Ukrainian residents of Roosevelt Island. One young woman, Katya, and her dog Loki, introduced me to her parents,
Let us welcome our Ukranian refugees, and continue to help Ukraine.
Please contact Rachel Dowling at racheldowling66@yahoo.com to find out how to get involved with the next fundraiser April 2nd.
Statement from @NYCMayor Eric Adams and Commissioner @MCastroMOIA thanking @POTUS @JoeBiden for Welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees to the United States. pic.twitter.com/Jg5Iu81Wtk— NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) March 24, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment