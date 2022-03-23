Roosevelt Island Residents Joyce Short And Marc Jonas Block Are Candidates For NY State Democratic Party Committee - Seeking Community Support For Petition Drive To Get On Ballot
Roosevelt Island resident Joyce Short reports:
Marc Block and I are running for NY State Democratic Party Committeewoman and Democratic Committeeman for the 76th Assembly District. We need the community’s help!
Right now, we are petitioning to get on the ballot and need signatures. The petitioning is due the beginning of April. We have very little time!
Tonight, we are holding a petition-signing event at the Sr. Center- at 546 Main Street, from 5:30 to 9:30.
Our election will put Roosevelt Island on the political map of NY State! History has shown us that without Island representatives who can input the policies and platform of the Democratic party, Roosevelt Island’s interests are overlooked. We aim to change that. Signing our petition helps us get the community the attention it needs!
0 comments :
Post a Comment