Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident, Farmers Market Vendor And Astoria Based Nneji Restaurant Owner Beatrice Ajaero Profiled On Pix11 News For Serving Delicious West African/Nigerian Dishes And Feeding Families In Need
Beatrice Ajaero is a long time Roosevelt Island resident, RI Saturday Farmers Market vendor and owner of Nneji, a restaurant specializing in West African/Nigerian dishes based in Astoria.
Watch at 5:55 tonight! Her mission is make West African food mainstream! “In Nigeria most enterprises are run by women.”@QNS_Together @pix11news #monicamakesithappen #ibarinyc #nneji #egusi #fufu #food1st #spicygoatstew #sustainability pic.twitter.com/5TMd5OKKGR— Monica Morales (@monicamoralestv) March 24, 2022
Ms Ajaero was profiled yesterday by Monica Morales of WPIX TV.
Also a Roosevelt Island resident and Saturday Farmers Market vendor. https://t.co/9XjVrrHlk6— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 25, 2022
Check out Ms Ajaero's delicious Nigerian and West African dishes at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market every Saturday or visit her take out restaurant Nneji in Astoria, a 10-15 minute walk from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Nneji is located at 32-20 34th Avenue.
Nneji received a great review from the NY Times in 2021.
I spoke with her at the Farmers Market in 2018.
