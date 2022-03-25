Friday, March 25, 2022

Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident, Farmers Market Vendor And Astoria Based Nneji Restaurant Owner Beatrice Ajaero Profiled On Pix11 News For Serving Delicious West African/Nigerian Dishes And Feeding Families In Need

Beatrice Ajaero is a long time Roosevelt Island resident, RI Saturday Farmers Market vendor and owner of Nneji, a restaurant specializing in West African/Nigerian dishes based in Astoria.

Ms Ajaero was profiled yesterday by Monica Morales of WPIX TV.

Check out Ms Ajaero's delicious Nigerian and West African dishes at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market every Saturday or visit her take out restaurant Nneji in Astoria, a 10-15 minute walk from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Nneji is located at 32-20 34th Avenue. 

Nneji received a great review from the NY Times in 2021.

I spoke with her at the Farmers Market in 2018.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:30:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )