Eileen Fisher Free Renew, Reuse And Rewear Women's Clothing Giveaway At Roosevelt Island Carter Burden Senior Center Saturday May 14
The Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) is hosting a Renew, Reuse and Rewear Clothing Giveaway of Eileen Fisher women's clothing on Saturday May 14. According to the Senior Center:
Join us tomorrow, May 14, from 10:00-12:00pm for the Eileen Fisher clothes giveaway. Five items per person and unlimited after 12, while supplies last. This event is open to the community.
