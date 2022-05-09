RIOC Installs New Roosevelt Island Slow Down Traffic Speed Cushion On East Loop Road Next To Cornell Tech Campus In Bicycle Lane, Not In Car Lane - Why?

Last January a Roosevelt Island resident asked:

... do you have any updates on the speed bumps.? A few days ago I was walking on the sidewalk near 540 next to the pet store. Someone sped out of the Side of the building and almost hit me. Today just about 30 minutes ago a older man walking across the street near the elementary school was almost hit. When he confronted the driver and asked him to be careful the driver got out of the car and yelled at the elderly man. This issue needs to be corrected. Speed bumps and give tickets. I have seen public safety give numerous tickets for illegal u turns but never saw them stop people speeding or running through stop signs.

Last March, another resident tweeted:

During 3/15 Roosevelt Island Residents Association Public Safety committee meeting, @RIOCny Public Safety Chief said speed “cushions”, not bumps or humps will be installed on Main Street. No timetable given but expected soon. Watch video explaining plan. https://t.co/XAiAVOwxAQ — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 26, 2022

At least one speed cushion was in place on the East Loop Road near the Cornell Tech campus today. However, for some reason the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) placed the speed cushion in the bicycle lane, apparently to slow down speeding bikes,

and not in the car lane to slow down cars.



Here's the March 15 Roosevelt Island Residents Association Public Safety Committee meeting discussion about speed cushions with RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown.