Roosevelt Island Living Library Think Park & Garden Second Annual Plant Sale Saturday May 14 Next To The Public Library
The
Roosevelt Island
Living Library Think Park & Garden
is hosting it's:
Second Annual Plant Sale
Steroid Free Plants
Saturday, May 14th 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 504 Main Street, alongside the RI Public Library
Flowers, and more Flowers, Vegetables and Herbs
All Proceeds Support A Living Library Think Park & Gardens
$2.50 - $3.50
***** Hanging Flower Baskets may be available at a higher price **** Propagated Plants may be ready for sale at additional costs
Living Library Think Park & Garden Manager China Bushell described some of their activities last May and June.
