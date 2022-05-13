Roosevelt Island Living Library Think Park & Garden Second Annual Plant Sale Saturday May 14 Next To The Public Library

The Roosevelt Island Living Library Think Park & Garden is hosting it's:



Second Annual Plant Sale Steroid Free Plants Saturday, May 14th 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 504 Main Street, alongside the RI Public Library Flowers, and more Flowers, Vegetables and Herbs All Proceeds Support A Living Library Think Park & Gardens $2.50 - $3.50 ***** Hanging Flower Baskets may be available at a higher price **** Propagated Plants may be ready for sale at additional costs

Living Library Think Park & Garden Manager China Bushell described some of their activities last May and June.