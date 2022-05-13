Friday, May 13, 2022

Roosevelt Island Living Library Think Park & Garden Second Annual Plant Sale Saturday May 14 Next To The Public Library

The Roosevelt Island Living Library Think Park & Garden is hosting it's:

Second Annual Plant Sale

Steroid Free Plants

Saturday, May 14th 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 504 Main Street, alongside the RI Public Library

Flowers, and more Flowers, Vegetables and Herbs

All Proceeds Support A Living Library Think Park & Gardens

$2.50 - $3.50

***** Hanging Flower Baskets may be available at a higher price **** Propagated Plants may be ready for sale at additional costs 

Living Library Think Park & Garden Manager China Bushell described some of their activities last May and June.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:17:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )