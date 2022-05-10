Weill Cornell Medicine And Roosevelt Island Public Safety Dep't Host "Learn How To Recognize And Reverse An Opioid Overdose" Demonstration Thursday May 19 At Good Shepherd - Get A Free Naloxone Kit To Save Lives Too

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp:



In this 2 hour lecture-demonstration hosted by Weill Cornell Medicine and the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD), you will learn how to recognize and reverse an opioid overdose.

What you learn in this workshop could save the lives of those around you.



Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: Good Shepherd Chapel

Sign up today.