Help Make A Child's Holiday Season Special, Roosevelt Island Holiday Toy Drive Accepting Donations November 27 To December 15 At Several Local Drop Off Locations Says RIOC

Join us in spreading joy and cheer in support of our Roosevelt Island Youth!

Participate in the 4th Annual Holiday Toy Drive by donating brand new children’s toys or games for all ages.

Drop-off locations are the Youth Center, P/IS 217, the Food Pantry, the NYPL, and PSD from November 27th to December 15th.

Make a child's holiday season special!

For more information, email RIYouthCenter@rioc.ny.gov.

Thank you!