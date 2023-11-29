Sponsored Post - Get Ready For Fun At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Advantage Winter Holiday Tennis Camp December 18 Thru 22 And 26 Thru 29 - Sign Up Today
ADVANTAGE WINTER HOLIDAY JUNIOR CAMPS
Get ready for fun at our Winter Holiday Camps at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (RIRC). Come for the day, choose a week, or two – it’s up to you! There are two levels of instruction:
QuickStart Camp for younger players
- Ages 4-8 (Red ball level)
- Perfect opportunity to get your little one more time on the court
- Games and drills improve kids’ agility, balance and technique
Junior Tennis Camp for tennis lovers
- Ages 8-17 (Orange, green, yellow ball level)
- Designed for players seeking fun and intensity!
- Girls and boys develop proper tennis technique, improve rallying and point play skills
mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com.
Cold weather? No problem!— Advantage Tennis Clubs (@play_advantage_) November 29, 2023
There's no better time to play tennis. Come check out Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, located steps away from the Roosevelt Island Tram! pic.twitter.com/rBuOIqxn38
Come for the holiday decorations, stay for the tennis and the view! pic.twitter.com/6mMq6tAGjL— Advantage Tennis Clubs (@play_advantage_) November 29, 2023
