Sponsored Post - Get Ready For Fun At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Advantage Winter Holiday Tennis Camp December 18 Thru 22 And 26 Thru 29 - Sign Up Today

ADVANTAGE WINTER HOLIDAY JUNIOR CAMPS

Get ready for fun at our Winter Holiday Camps at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (RIRC). Come for the day, choose a week, or two – it’s up to you! There are two levels of instruction:

QuickStart Camp for younger players

Ages 4-8 (Red ball level)

Perfect opportunity to get your little one more time on the court

Games and drills improve kids’ agility, balance and technique

Junior Tennis Camp for tennis lovers

Ages 8-17 (Orange, green, yellow ball level)

Designed for players seeking fun and intensity!

Girls and boys develop proper tennis technique, improve rallying and point play skills



SIGN UP TODAY