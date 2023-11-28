A Rare Up Close Side By Side View Of Roosevelt Island Tram Crossing East River To Manhattan Station - Who Wants To Ride On Top Of Cabin?
Yesterday afternoon was one of the rare times when both Roosevelt Island Tram cabins were traveling in the same direction at the same time over the East River to Manhattan 2nd Avenue Station.
One cabin was being used by passengers and the other was being used by the Tram staff for maintenance inspection with a worker riding on top of the cabin and Tram employees in the cabin waving a friendly hello to passengers in the passing cabin.
