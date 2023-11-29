The Shop Pop Up Artisanal Market Featuring Indian Clothing, Home Decor, Jewelry & More At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery November 30 Thru December 3 With Opening Reception Tomorrow - Block Printing Lessons For Adults And Crafts For Kids Too
"The Shop" Pop Up Artisanal Market
featuring home decor, table top, clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts
is coming to Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery beginning November 30, thru Sunday December 3 with an opening reception tomorrow.
According to RIVAA Gallery:
THE SHOP | beautiful living
Returning for a Second Year
Choose from a selection of high-quality Indian crafts and clothing to beautify your environment.
Plenty of ideas for holiday gifts and we are sure you won’t be able to resist buying something for yourself.
Thursday, 11/30 11 AM - 9 PM
Friday, 12/1 2 PM - 9 PM
Saturday, 12/2 11 AM - 9 PM
Sunday, 12/3 11 AM - 9 PM
I spoke with the owners of The Shop Pop Up market as they were setting up at
RIVAA Gallery today.
Stop by RIVAA Gallery this Thursday thru Sunday and check out The Shop Pop Up artisanal market.
