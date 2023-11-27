Watch Video Of Travel Vlogger Exploring Roosevelt Island With A Long Time Resident As Guide, It's A Hidden Gem And NYC's Best Kept Secret Says Visitor - Local Residents Know It's Not Hidden Or A Secret Any Longer

Local resident Miro played tour guide for travel vlogger Here Be Barr's visit to Roosevelt Island. The video is very well done and entertaining.

While sitting on the Meditation Steps enjoying a Shawarma wrap from Roosevelt Island's ME Eatery and pointing towards Manhattan, Here Be Barr says:

... Crossing from that Island to this Island, my blood pressure's gone down. There's definitely something more relaxing in the air here...

Watch and enjoy although I'm sure many residents would prefer the days when Roosevelt Island was hidden and a secret from the tourists.

Here's the perspective from Paul and Marcus on their recent visit to Roosevelt Island.