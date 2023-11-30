You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Concerts Holiday Baroque Covers Concert Featuring Re-Inventions Of Pop Tunes By Cyndi Lauper, The Kinks, Tom Waits & More, Classical Chamber Music Too - Sunday December 3 At Good Shepherd Center

Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 7:30 pm - Good Shepherd Center 543 Main Street Roosevelt Island



HOLIDAY CONCERT

Baroque Album Covers

Christina Courtin, vocals, violin, composer/arranger

Baroque ensemble led by Aisslinn Nosky, violin, Yiheng Yang, harpsichord.

Pop Hits from the 1960s to today, re-imagined for singer and baroque chamber ensemble. Songs by Cyndi Lauper, The Kinks, The Delfonics, and many more. Also including original holiday songs by Courtin, and some classic baroque chamber music too!

Reserve Your Seats Here.

Suggested Donations $20 students, $10 seniors