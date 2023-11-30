You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Concerts Holiday Baroque Covers Concert Featuring Re-Inventions Of Pop Tunes By Cyndi Lauper, The Kinks, Tom Waits & More, Classical Chamber Music Too - Sunday December 3 At Good Shepherd Center
Roosevelt Island Concerts:
We have a wonderful concert coming up on December 3rd at 7:30 pm, where a very special and fantastic vocalist and violinist, Christina Courtin, and other classical musicians will be doing a Holiday Concert at Good Shepherd for the Roosevelt Island Concert Series. The program is called "Baroque Covers," and Christina will be singing her own re-inventions of pop tunes from the 1970s to the present. (Cyndi Lauper, the Kinks, etc) with a baroque chamber ensemble... plus we will play some Bach as well as holiday tunes.
Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 7:30 pm - Good Shepherd Center 543 Main Street Roosevelt Island
Baroque Album Covers
Christina Courtin, vocals, violin, composer/arranger
Baroque ensemble led by Aisslinn Nosky, violin, Yiheng Yang, harpsichord.
Pop Hits from the 1960s to today, re-imagined for singer and baroque chamber ensemble. Songs by Cyndi Lauper, The Kinks, The Delfonics, and many more. Also including original holiday songs by Courtin, and some classic baroque chamber music too!
Suggested Donations $20 students, $10 seniors
