Only 50% Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Officers Inoculated With Covid 19 Vaccine Says PSD Chief Brown - NYC Mayor deBlasio Announces NYPD And All City Workers Must Show Proof Of Covid Vaccinaton Or Weekly Negative Test, Will RIOC Do Same For PSD And All Staff?
NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio announced yesterday:
Every City government employee will need to show proof of vaccination or a weekly negative #COVID test by September 13.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 27, 2021
We’ve been through too much to let our guard down now. New York City is leading the nation in fighting back against the Delta variant. pic.twitter.com/Vr5pB2gD6h
Yesterday, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Mayor deBlasio announced today that NYC employees will either have to be inoculated with the Covid Vaccine or have weekly testing.Will RIOC follow the NYC policy regarding Covid Vaccination/testing for RIOC employees? If not, why not?What percentage of RIOC employees are vaccinated? I understand that 50% of PSD officers are vaccinated?Please let me know if RIOC will comment.
No answer yet from RIOC.RIOC Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown reported that one officer recently tested positive for Covid 19 and that only 50% of PSD Officers have received the Covid 19 vaccine. Chief Brown added that he received the Covid 19 vaccine and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso has previously said he was vaccinated as well. 2 officers of the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department died from Covid 19 - Officer Corey Fischer and Detective Wayne Jones. A Roosevelt Island Memorial gathering for both officers will be held in August said Chief Brown during the July 20 PSC meeting.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says 70% of all adults in NYC have gotten the vaccine and 58% of all New Yorkers have gotten at least one shot.— Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) July 22, 2021
The NYPD lags by 27% compared to the rest of NYC with a 43% vaccination rate among its roughly 54k workforce. pic.twitter.com/SmnK0cvsHC
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY 1' Pat Kiernan that he supports Mayor
deBlasoi's mandatory Covid vaccination or weekly testing policy.
This morning, @NYPDShea spoke with @patkiernan on @NY1 about new vaccination and testing mandates for city workers. They also spoke about illegal dirt bikes and ATV's.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2021
Watch the full interview 🔽 pic.twitter.com/bZia0Igpgz
According to the NYC Health Department Covid Statistics for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044, of an estimated population of 11,571:
- 8055 residents have at least one dose of vaccination (69.01%)
- 7636 residents fully vaccinated (65.42%)
The most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from July 18-24 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 279 people tested and 2 Positive Case for a rate of 0.72%.
