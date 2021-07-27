Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Only 50% Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Officers Inoculated With Covid 19 Vaccine Says PSD Chief Brown - NYC Mayor deBlasio Announces NYPD And All City Workers Must Show Proof Of Covid Vaccinaton Or Weekly Negative Test, Will RIOC Do Same For PSD And All Staff?

NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio announced yesterday:

Yesterday, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Mayor deBlasio announced today that NYC employees will either have to be inoculated with the Covid Vaccine or have weekly testing.

Will RIOC follow the NYC policy regarding Covid Vaccination/testing for RIOC employees? If not, why not?

What percentage of RIOC employees are vaccinated? I understand that 50% of PSD officers are vaccinated?

Please let me know if RIOC will comment.

No answer yet from RIOC.

During the July 20 Roosvelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Pubilc Safety Committee (PSC) meeting, RIOC Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown reported that one officer recently tested positive for Covid 19 and that only 50% of PSD Officers have received the Covid 19 vaccine. Chief Brown added that he received the Covid 19 vaccine and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso has previously said he was vaccinated as well. 

2 officers of the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department died from Covid 19 - Officer Corey Fischer and Detective Wayne Jones. A Roosevelt Island Memorial gathering for both officers will be held in August said Chief Brown during the July 20 PSC meeting.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY 1' Pat Kiernan that he supports Mayor deBlasoi's mandatory Covid vaccination or weekly testing policy.

According to the NYC Health Department Covid Statistics for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044, of an estimated population of 11,571:  

  • 8055 residents have at least one dose of vaccination (69.01%)
  • 7636 residents fully vaccinated (65.42%)

The most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from July 18-24 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 279 people tested and 2 Positive Case for a rate of 0.72%.

Will RIOC follow the lead of NYC and require Covid vaccinations or weekly negative testing for all employees?

