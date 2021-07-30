Roosevelt Island Musicians, Sculptors, Podcasters, Painters, Creators Of All Kinds Invited To Apply For Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Incubator Artist In Residence Program
The Graduate Hotel reports launching it's:
... "Graduate Sweet Dreams Society” – an art incubator program in partnership with Grammy winning producer DJ White Shadow (produced songs for artists Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and more).
The incubator program is located in Graduate Hotels across the country with the goal of cultivating the talent of selected local creatives by providing them with the resources and mentorships needed to bring generational change to their industry and the community they call home.
Graduate Hotels will be accepting applications for the next class of the Sweet Dreams Society on a rolling basis with a deadline of August 15th. Throughout the duration of the 3-month residency, one member per city will have the opportunity to amplify their trade through the use of the on-site Graduate Sweet Dreams Society Artist Lab, an art materials stipend, as well as access to a diverse network of leading creators and connectors who will help the artists grow and expand as artists, entrepreneurs and community members.
More details on the application process here...
According to the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society:
Musicians, sculptors, podcasters, painters — we welcome creators of all kinds into the Graduate Sweet Dreams Society.
The NYC Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel is participating in the Sweet Dreams Society Incubator Program.
More details in the Graduate Hotel press release below.
Good luck Roosevelt Island artists.
