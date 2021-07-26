President Biden Celebrates 31st Anniversary Of Americans With Disabilities Act Today, Roosevelt Island Lives It Every Day - Visit The New FDR Hope Memorial Showing President Roosevelt In His Wheelchair Greeting Young Girl With Crutches At Jim Bates & Nancy Brown Plaza In Southpoint Park
Today is the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act which became law on July 26, 1990.
The Americans with Disabilities Act is so much more than just a law. pic.twitter.com/ApGInlSaON— President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2021
Tune in as the Vice President and I deliver remarks to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. https://t.co/HtuHOUsoGw— President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2021
Roosevelt Island celebrated the Americans With Disabilities Act on Friday, July 16 with the ribbon cuttng and unveiling of the FDR Hope Memorial which depicts President Franklin D Roosevelt sitting in his wheelchair greeting a young girl standing on her crutches at Jim Bates and Nancy Brown Plaza in Southpoint Park.
As previously reported, here are the remarks from Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh and FDR Hope Memorial Chair Marc Diamond describing the 12 year effort to build the FDR Hope Memorial and bring it to Roosevelt Island.More on the history of the 12 year effort to build the FDR Hope Memorial and bring it to Roosevelt Island at this post from yesterday.
0 comments :
Post a Comment