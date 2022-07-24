Carter Burden Mount Sinai Mobile Breast Cancer Screening Mobile Mammography Van Comes To Roosevelt Island Tomorrow, Monday July 25, At Good Shepherd Plaza - Call To Make Appointment

Earlier today, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported:

The Carter Burden Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Van will return to Roosevelt Island on Monday, July 25th from 9 AM to 4 PM at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main Street). Screenings will be by appointment only and you should be sure to bring a photo I.D. and insurance card. For more information, call the Roosevelt Island Senior Center at (646) 870-8761 or (646) 870-8763.

Watch this video to learn more about the Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Van

and for more info about the Carter Burden Network and Roosevelt Island Senior Center.