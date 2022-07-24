Sunday, July 24, 2022

Carter Burden Mount Sinai Mobile Breast Cancer Screening Mobile Mammography Van Comes To Roosevelt Island Tomorrow, Monday July 25, At Good Shepherd Plaza - Call To Make Appointment

 Earlier today, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported:

The Carter Burden Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Van will return to Roosevelt Island on Monday, July 25th from 9 AM to 4 PM at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main Street). Screenings will be by appointment only and you should be sure to bring a photo I.D. and insurance card.  For more information, call the Roosevelt Island Senior Center at (646) 870-8761 or (646) 870-8763.

 Watch this video to learn more about the Mount Sinai Mobile Mammography Van

 

and for more info about the Carter Burden Network and Roosevelt Island Senior Center. 

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:21:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )