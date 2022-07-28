No,That Is Not An Offshore Oil Rig In The East River Under The Queensboro Bridge Next To Roosevelt Island - But What Is It?
Roosevelt Island resident Julia Chang shares this photo taken today and writes:
What are they drilling?
What an amazing structure to see on my way to work this morning.
Resident Joan Brooks shares her photo and adds:
I figured you might know
what this thing is?
Another resident asked:
Earlier today, I asked the Twitterverse:
What can you find out about the temporary construction platform which was dropped into the East River south of the bridge?
What is the purpose of rig which is sitting in the water about 20 yards from the west shore of Roosevelt Island.
This structure was not in the water yesterday.
I'd like to watch when the platform is eventually removed. I wonder if others might be similarly interested?
Is it possible for the Roosevelt Islander to publish information about the eventual removal of this structure so islanders can watch?
The answer is:
No, this is not an offshore oil drilling platform in the East River under the Queensboro Bridge next to Roosevelt Island, but does anybody know what it is being used for? @OurWaterfront pic.twitter.com/WaauiDC9tZ— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 28, 2022
This vessel is taking core samples to learn about the geotechnical (e.g., rock/sediment) conditions under the river.— Joseph Sutkowi (@jsutkowi) July 28, 2022
That’s the extent of what I know unfortunately.— Joseph Sutkowi (@jsutkowi) July 28, 2022
According to a Roosevelt Islander Instagram Comment:
It was set up closer to Randall's Island about a week or so ago.— Mark Glassman (@markglassman) July 28, 2022
It's a self propelled lift boat. It's used as a stable platform while working above or below the water.The vessel is an Aries Marine Ram VII Liftboat.
Mystery solved.
0 comments :
Post a Comment