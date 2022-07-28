No,That Is Not An Offshore Oil Rig In The East River Under The Queensboro Bridge Next To Roosevelt Island - But What Is It?

Roosevelt Island resident Julia Chang shares this photo taken today and writes:

What an amazing structure to see on my way to work this morning.

Resident Joan Brooks shares her photo and adds:

Another resident asked:

What can you find out about the temporary construction platform which was dropped into the East River south of the bridge?

What is the purpose of rig which is sitting in the water about 20 yards from the west shore of Roosevelt Island.

This structure was not in the water yesterday.

I'd like to watch when the platform is eventually removed. I wonder if others might be similarly interested?

Is it possible for the Roosevelt Islander to publish information about the eventual removal of this structure so islanders can watch?