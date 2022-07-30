Sailboat Hits The Roosevelt Island Bridge This Morning, Mast Fails To Clear Under The Bridge And Boat Turns Over In East River - Water Rescue By FDNY And NYPD

It's not officially summer until a sailboat crashes into the Roosevelt Island Bridge as happened this morning at about 7:30 AM.

Sailboat this morning didn’t have the clearance to pass under the Roosevelt Island Bridge #nyc pic.twitter.com/Ux5Mc4N1ok — BOPREY 📸 (@MarshallBoprey) July 30, 2022

"A sailboat tried to go under the Roosevelt Island Bridge and got stuck"



📸: Assasin-of-Eire

👾🔗: https://t.co/uCB5llvKJp pic.twitter.com/UBXAp3pK55 — ⟊⍜⊑⋏⏃⏁⊑⏃⋏ ☊⍜⍀⏁⟒⋉ (@realjohncortez) July 30, 2022

According to a Roosevelt Island onlooker:

Boat hits 36th Avenue bridge. NYC Ferry pausing there - lots of rescue boats. NYC Ferry guy says the mast was about 5 feet taller than the bottom of the Bridge but thinks everyone is OK.

Witnesses share these photos of the capsized boat and water rescue.

Image From Linda Doyle



Linda Doyle adds:

They uprighted the boat Image From Linda Doyle

and everyone applauded the efforts. I believe the boat was towed away by a Tow Boat Company.

I asked the FDNY and NYPD for more info. None available yet. Will update when more info becomes available.