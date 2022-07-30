Sailboat Hits The Roosevelt Island Bridge This Morning, Mast Fails To Clear Under The Bridge And Boat Turns Over In East River - Water Rescue By FDNY And NYPD
It's not officially summer until a sailboat crashes into the Roosevelt Island Bridge as happened this morning at about 7:30 AM.
According to a Roosevelt Island onlooker:
Boat hits 36th Avenue bridge. NYC Ferry pausing there - lots of rescue boats. NYC Ferry guy says the mast was about 5 feet taller than the bottom of the Bridge but thinks everyone is OK.Witnesses share these photos of the capsized boat and water rescue.
Linda Doyle adds:
I asked the FDNY and NYPD for more info. None available yet. Will update when more info becomes available.
They uprighted the boat
and everyone applauded the efforts. I believe the boat was towed away by a Tow Boat Company.
