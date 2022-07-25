Monday, July 25, 2022

Cornell Tech Researchers Invite You On A Virtual Reality Red Bus Tour Showing Speculative Future Of Flood And Sea Level Rise Effects On Roosevelt Island - Sign Up Now To Participate

Cornell Tech researcher Sharon Yavo Ayalon reports:

You are invited to participate in a very interesting Cornell Tech research project: an Immersive Virtual Reality Bus tour on The Roosevelt Island red bus.

During the tour, a group of 10-15 Islanders guided by a Cornell Tech research group will leap together into an imaginary future that depicts flood and sea-level rise effects. The entire experience will be about two hours, divided into three parts: 1. A pre-ride briefing at the Tata Center. 2. The ride on the red bus using the Virtual Reality headset. 3. A focus group back in the Tata Center after the ride.

Activities begin and end at the Tata Innovation Center on the Cornell Tech campus. There are three dates to choose from: 9:30am to 11:30am or 12:30 pm to 2:30pm on either

August 8th (Monday)

August 11th (Thursday) or

August 12th (Friday).

Could these scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012

be our future?

 

Click here to participate in the Cornell Tech Virtual Red Bus Tour showing effects of rising sea levels on Roosevelt Island.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:50:00 PM

