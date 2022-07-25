Cornell Tech Researchers Invite You On A Virtual Reality Red Bus Tour Showing Speculative Future Of Flood And Sea Level Rise Effects On Roosevelt Island - Sign Up Now To Participate
reports:
You are invited to participate in a very interesting Cornell Tech research project: an Immersive Virtual Reality Bus tour on The Roosevelt Island red bus.Could these scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012
During the tour, a group of 10-15 Islanders guided by a Cornell Tech research group will leap together into an imaginary future that depicts flood and sea-level rise effects. The entire experience will be about two hours, divided into three parts: 1. A pre-ride briefing at the Tata Center. 2. The ride on the red bus using the Virtual Reality headset. 3. A focus group back in the Tata Center after the ride.
Activities begin and end at the Tata Innovation Center on the Cornell Tech campus. There are three dates to choose from: 9:30am to 11:30am or 12:30 pm to 2:30pm on either
August 8th (Monday)
August 11th (Thursday) or
August 12th (Friday).
be our future?
Here’s how New York City plans to defend itself from rising seas. #EarthDay https://t.co/1jWdmQV57p pic.twitter.com/HplIGo1s0r— Cheddar News (@cheddar) April 22, 2022
Click here to participate in the Cornell Tech Virtual Red Bus Tour showing effects of rising sea levels on Roosevelt Island.
